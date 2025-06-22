Tesla’s robotaxis are here: Everything you need to know

The Model Y is equipped with eight cameras that act as sensors for FSD. That is the same setup as the Model Y vehicles currently available for purchase. The version available to Tesla owners requires the driver to pay attention to the road and be prepared to take over steering.Tesla plans to introduce two specially designed robotaxis to its service: a small, gold-colored sedan called the Cybercab, and a larger multiseater called the Robovan. Those vehicles have neither steering wheels nor pedals and could hit the road as soon as 2026.