Texas braces for more flash floods as rescuers search for survivors
Jennifer Hiller , Gareth Vipers , Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Jul 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Summary
Parts of the state devastated by flash floods that left at least 82 dead were braced for more heavy rains as forecasters extended flood warnings through Monday evening.
KERRVILLE, Texas—Parts of Texas devastated by flash floods that left at least 82 dead over the holiday weekend were braced for more heavy rains as forecasters extended flood warnings through Monday evening.
