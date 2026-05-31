Texas-is-becoming-America-Inc-s-centre-of-gravity

In the early 2020s Texas was luring in remote workers fleeing high taxes, exorbitant house prices and bad policies in America’s coastal metropolises, while benefiting from the Biden administration’s subsidies for green energy and chipmaking facilities. Now the state’s dominance in energy—not just oil and gas, but also renewable power—has made it a major beneficiary of the data-centre boom. Meanwhile, its technology and finance ecosystems have been deepening. This summer it will ring in its first standalone bourse, the Texas Stock Exchange, joining outposts of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq already operating in the state. (Donald Trump has called the the NYSE’s new branch an “UNBELIEVABLY BAD THING” for his hometown of New York, even if his social-media venture was the first business to shift its listing to it.) The state’s appeal to yuppies is also growing with every stream of a country song. It seems there is no part of America with which Texas does not want to compete.