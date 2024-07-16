Thailand to implement controversial $13.8bn digital money bill, give money to citizens for local businesses
The government announced in April the widely criticized ambitious plan, named the Digital Wallet, meant to give 10,000 baht (about $275) to 50 million citizens in digital money to spend at local businesses.
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's prime minister said Monday that eligible businesses and individuals can register from August for digital cash handouts, a controversial programme that will cost billions of dollars and is meant to boost the lagging economy.