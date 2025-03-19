Thanks to Nvidia, AI will soon take your order at Taco Bell and Pizza Hut
SummaryYum Brands, owner of the quick-serve chains, aims for a world where humans never take food orders.
Taco Bell and other Yum Brands fast-food outlets plan to have AI-powered voice-ordering at their drive-through lanes and on the phone, part of an ongoing effort to move away from humans doing the job. The rollout will begin in the second quarter.
