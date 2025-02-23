That time Elon Musk showed up with a chain saw—literally
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe DOGE leader says he is bringing a tech upgrade to the federal government while others see a blunt instrument.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There he was—the self-proclaimed Technoking—on stage waving around a chain saw.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less