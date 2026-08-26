Good morning, I’m filling in for Spencer Jakab. Futures point to a weak opening for tech stocks ahead of Nvidia earnings later today. Oil prices continue to fall, while long-term Treasury yields are catching their breath after a sharp drop yesterday. The release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for July will provide another data point in the tug of war between U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent and bond investors.
The $1.5 trillion question Nvidia’s earnings can’t answer
SummaryPlus, Microsoft’s cloudy numbers and the impact of Canadian tariffs.
Good morning, I’m filling in for Spencer Jakab. Futures point to a weak opening for tech stocks ahead of Nvidia earnings later today. Oil prices continue to fall, while long-term Treasury yields are catching their breath after a sharp drop yesterday. The release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for July will provide another data point in the tug of war between U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent and bond investors.
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