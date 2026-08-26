The $1.5 trillion question Nvidia’s earnings can’t answer

Good morning, I’m filling in for Spencer Jakab. Futures point to a weak opening for tech stocks ahead of Nvidia earnings later today. Oil prices continue to fall, while long-term Treasury yields are catching their breath after a sharp drop yesterday. The release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for July will provide another data point in the tug of war between U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent and bond investors.
Good morning, I’m filling in for Spencer Jakab. Futures point to a weak opening for tech stocks ahead of Nvidia earnings later today. Oil prices continue to fall, while long-term Treasury yields are catching their breath after a sharp drop yesterday. The release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for July will provide another data point in the tug of war between U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent and bond investors.
This is an edition of the Markets A.M. newsletter, preparing you for the trading day ahead with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
This is an edition of the Markets A.M. newsletter, preparing you for the trading day ahead with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
Stocks I’m Watching
↘️ Intuit: The company, known for its tax-preparation and accounting software, forecast slower sales growth in the year ahead as it navigates declines in its desktop business. Shares dropped more than 11% premarket.
↘️ Zoom Communications: The videoconferencing company’s second-quarter revenue rose as its enterprise business recorded its strongest growth in years. Still, shares dipped more than 5% premarket after its guidance for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.
↗️ Meta Platforms: The tech giant and state attorneys general have discussed a possible mid-trial settlement of a case accusing Meta of making Facebook and Instagram addictive for young users, Bloomberg reported. Shares inched up premarket.
🔎 J.M. Smucker will report quarterly results this morning. Salesforce and CrowdStrike will report after the closing bell.
One Big Chart
Cloud computing, meet cloudy numbers. After years of asking investors to take its AI strategy on faith, Microsoft stands out among tech giants for the opacity of its financial reporting.
Across three critical drivers of its AI future—cloud computing, capital expenditures, and its relationship with OpenAI—the company’s disclosures fall well short of what investors need. While Microsoft’s lack of transparency has long drawn complaints, its rapid shift to a capital-intensive business model gives the issue newfound weight.
What I’m Reading
How the new Canadian tariffs will affect the U.S. economy. (WSJ)The connections that turned a precocious teen into the fallen ‘Nostradamus of AI.’ (WSJ)Druckenmiller’s surprising critique of Bessent was delivered with the help of AI. (WSJ)Anthropic expected to tell investors it sees over $30 trillion in potential revenue. (WSJ)Mark Walter’s troubles are disrupting the insurance world’s hottest trade. (WSJ)
Today in Markets History
📰 On this day in 1919, the Coca-Cola Co. successfully sold shares to outsiders for the first time. A syndicate of banks and brokers from around the country bought 417,000 shares to resell to retail investors at an initial offering price of $40. (An earlier attempt at a stock offering in 1892 had failed miserably.)
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: This unique makeup bag has sides that fold down, plus smart pockets for keeping cosmetics and other toiletries secure while traveling.
About Me
Asa Fitch is a writer for The Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column, covering technology, chips and AI.
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