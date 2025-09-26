The $100,000 H-1B visa mistake

The order claims that companies abuse the H-1B program to hire cheap foreign workers who take the jobs of U.S.-born workers and suppress their wages. But Congress has restricted H-1B visas to 85,000 a year, and demand has exceeded the quota for the last 20 years. Employers filed 442,000 applications this year, five times the limit, and a lottery is held each year to allocate the visas. Some 30,000 employers were approved last year for at least one new H-1B visa, which shows the broad demand.