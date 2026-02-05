The $100 billion bet on Venezuelan oil relies on a broken state company
Ryan Dube , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Feb 2026, 11:05 am IST
Summary
Foreign energy companies are facing a legal minefield dealing with PdVSA, which has long been accused of corruption.
During President Trump’s first term, his administration asserted that executives at Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, embezzled billions of dollars and used company aircraft to traffic in cocaine. Now it wants U.S. companies to go into business with the Venezuelan giant.
