The $100 billion bet on Venezuelan oil relies on a broken state company

Since the U.S. captured Maduro on Jan. 3, the Venezuelan regime changed its oil-industry law, breaking sharply with a quarter-century of Chavismo, the movement started under Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, who advocated for “oil sovereignty" with stringent state control through PdVSA. Soon after the oil-industry law was changed last month, the U.S. Treasury Department eased sanctions on PdVSA, issuing a general license allowing American companies to export and sell Venezuelan crude.