The 11th-hour campaign to land Trump a Nobel Peace Prize
Brett Forrest , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Oct 2025, 08:02 am IST
Summary
A bid is under way to persuade the Nobel committee to make Trump the fifth American president to receive the honor.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped away from negotiating an end to the war in Gaza on Thursday to post on X an altered photo of himself hanging an outsize Nobel Peace Prize medal around the neck of President Trump.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story