The 11th-hour campaign to land Trump a Nobel Peace Prize

“I made seven deals, and now it’s solved the wars—one going 31 years, one going 34 years, one going 35 years, one going 10 years," Trump said at the White House on Thursday. “I made seven deals. This would be number eight. He added that he didn’t know what the Nobel committee “is going to do, really, but I know this: nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months."