The $26 million cyberheist rocking a small New Jersey town

This historic village, established in 1697, drips with charm. White clapboard houses on Main Street proclaim their vintage—“Built by John Nesbit 1804” reads one plaque—and locals proudly share that George Washington and Alexander Hamilton met here in 1778 ahead of the Battle of Monmouth.
But now Cranbury, a town of about 4,000 people, is reeling from a distinctly modern catastrophe: a cyber theft to the tune of $26 million after they were tricked into wiring money to the wrong place for a land purchase.