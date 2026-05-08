The day before the MV Hondius’s latest sailing, the crew of the merchant vessel gathered for dinner in Ushuaia, the Argentine resort town known as the gateway to Antarctica.
The 33-day ‘Atlantic Odyssey’ that turned Into a Hantavirus nightmare
SummaryLife onboard the MV Hondius was upended after three deaths.
The day before the MV Hondius’s latest sailing, the crew of the merchant vessel gathered for dinner in Ushuaia, the Argentine resort town known as the gateway to Antarctica.
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