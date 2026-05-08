The 33-day ‘Atlantic Odyssey’ that turned Into a Hantavirus nightmare

Many dined and drank beer with islanders at the Albatross Pub. Local officials boarded the ship for a photo opportunity with the captain. The Hondius was the final cruise to visit Tristan, an island that is otherwise only reachable via a six-day boat ride from Africa, for the season. Six new passengers joined the ship before it departed Tristan. Cruise-goers could view Inaccessible Island, an uninhabited site home to the breeding grounds for many species of rare birds.