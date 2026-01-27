The 48 hours that convinced Trump to change course in Minnesota

Working from the Oval Office as a winter storm barreled toward the nation’s capital, Trump watched as footage of a federal immigration agent shooting Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive-care nurse and U.S. citizen, played on repeat.

Within hours of the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged Pretti had attacked officers and was brandishing a gun, labeling the actions domestic terrorism. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino said Pretti wanted to massacre law enforcement. And Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s aggressive immigration strategy, called Pretti a “would-be assassin."

It wasn’t long before that narrative started to fall apart—and Trump started to get frustrated, according to administration officials.

Roughly 48 hours after the shooting, Trump decided to change course, moving to pull back one of his administration’s most high-profile and divisive immigration-enforcement campaigns. By the end of the day Monday, Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar who advocated for a more targeted approach to deportations, was en route to Minneapolis to take charge. Gregory Bovino, the face of the hard-edge approach employed in Minnesota, was leaving the state.

Trump’s pivot came after Republican lawmakers and other allies raised concerns that he was squandering public support for his signature campaign issue and senior administration officials increasingly saw the chaotic scenes in Minneapolis as a political liability. Gun rights advocates, normally steadfast allies of Trump, publicly criticized administration officials for criticizing Pretti for carrying a gun during protest activity. State officials said Pretti had a permit to carry the weapon.

In the process, Trump appeared to take sides—for now—in a simmering debate that has been playing out quietly in the administration. Over the past year, Trump’s more hard-line aides, including Noem and her top adviser Corey Lewandowski, have pushed for missions that include roving patrols doing street sweeps in large liberal cities. Homan and others have favored a more methodical but slower approach to go after immigrants with criminal histories or final deportation orders, according to people familiar with the matter.

As Washington was being pummeled by snow and sleet on Sunday and many senior staff stayed home, Trump fielded calls from anxious Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who delivered a message that Trump was already starting to internalize: the White House needed to find a way to pivot the narrative away from the shootings.

Graham told the president that the grisly visuals on TV needed to be changed, saying that they were overshadowing the success of other aspects of his immigration agenda, according to a person familiar with the call.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday afternoon, Trump declined to say whether the federal agent who fatally shot Pretti had acted appropriately and said the administration was reviewing the incident. He also signaled that he was considering withdrawing some federal immigration officials from Minnesota.

It was the first time that some senior advisers to the president learned that Trump was considering rethinking the administration’s strategy in Minneapolis, according to administration officials.

On Sunday night, Trump made clear that he was looking to make a deal: In a Truth Social post, he called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to cooperate more closely with federal officials, including providing additional assistance in apprehending people living in the country illegally. Unspoken in the social-media post, but later confirmed by administration officials: If Minnesota leaders agreed to his terms, Trump would pull some U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents out of the state.

The next morning, Trump spoke by phone with Homan, according to administration officials, to discuss giving his longtime adviser a more prominent role. He surprised some aides when he posted a message on social-media that he would be sending Homan to Minnesota. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote.

Later, the president talked with Walz and laid out conditions to reduce the number of federal agents in the state. Trump, who has repeatedly lashed out at Walz, characterized the call as productive, adding that they were “on a similar wavelength." Trump also spoke with Frey.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt further sought to cool tensions, distancing Trump from some of his adviser’s rhetoric, even as she continued to blame Democratic leaders for fomenting protesters. “Nobody here at the White House, including the president of the United States, wants to see Americans hurt or killed and losing their lives in American streets," she told reporters Monday. Trump has made clear that he will continue to focus on fraud in Minnesota even as he rethinks his immigration enforcement strategy.

Trump’s decision to change course was a stunning shift on a policy that is core to his political identity, especially for a president who has often rewarded advisers for doubling down in the face of vocal opposition.

But Trump worried that his administration’s enforcement activities in Minnesota looked chaotic, not strong, according to people familiar with the matter. His concerns only grew as cable news commentators picked apart comments made by his top immigration officials, with even some of his allies noting on television that their words weren’t supported by the video footage.

“We certainly should not be labeling him as being a domestic terrorist who is going to execute cops. There’s no evidence to support that," former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.), an occasional Trump golf partner, said on Fox News. “I disagree with Secretary Noem’s premature DHS response, which came before all the facts were known and weakened confidence," Sen. John Curtis (R., Utah) wrote on social media.

“I am appalled at the violence in Minneapolis," Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) said in a statement on Sunday evening.

As the backlash over federal immigration officials’ tactics in Minnesota grew, some in the administration privately voiced concern, according to people familiar with the matter. Even before Saturday’s shooting, a string of recent polls had shown Trump losing support on immigration. Less than three weeks before Pretti was killed, an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, during an operation in Minneapolis.

The episode marks the latest shift from the president. Earlier this month, Trump floated seizing Greenland, panicking European leaders, and then changed course, saying he would not use military force to take the Danish territory and expressing hope that a compromise could be reached. After U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Trump for suggesting that NATO allies avoided front-line combat during the war in Afghanistan, the president praised British soldiers who died fighting alongside Americans.

The full ramifications of Trump’s decision to change course in Minnesota weren’t fully clear, but those in the administration advocating for a more measured approach to immigration enforcement were buoyed by the president’s elevation of Homan.

Homan, a former ICE director, and Todd Lyons, ICE’s current acting director, have advocated for a methodical approach to enforcement that focuses on going after immigrants with criminal histories or final deportation orders, a strategy they have argued would deliver large deportation numbers if carried out efficiently.

“DHS is one team, and we have one fight, to secure the homeland," a Department of Homeland Security official said.

Administration officials described Trump’s decision to elevate Homan as a “reset" in their approach to Minnesota, arguing that he is well-suited to encourage cooperation between state, local and federal officials.

Noem and Lewandowski have favored more far-reaching sweeps in cities. They found an ally in Bovino, who they elevated outside his chain of command last year to lead operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and New Orleans.

Leavitt said Monday that Trump still has confidence in Noem. Miller is unlikely to face any blowback from Trump, who views him as a highly valued adviser, according to White House allies.

