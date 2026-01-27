The 48 hours that convinced Trump to change course in Minnesota

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt further sought to cool tensions, distancing Trump from some of his adviser’s rhetoric, even as she continued to blame Democratic leaders for fomenting protesters. “Nobody here at the White House, including the president of the United States, wants to see Americans hurt or killed and losing their lives in American streets," she told reporters Monday. Trump has made clear that he will continue to focus on fraud in Minnesota even as he rethinks his immigration enforcement strategy.