The 66-Year-Old Who Overcame the Odds and Found a New Job

When a South Carolina vocational center told Lynn Lee last month that they wanted to hire her, Lee could hardly believe it.
When a South Carolina vocational center told Lynn Lee last month that they wanted to hire her, Lee could hardly believe it.
At 66, Lee had applied to hundreds of jobs in the 16 months after she was laid off from a soybean processing plant last year. She had become accustomed to being ignored or quickly dismissed by hiring managers. Like a lot of frustrated Americans, she had nearly given up. Her original story resonated with older job seekers, who shared their own experiences.
At 66, Lee had applied to hundreds of jobs in the 16 months after she was laid off from a soybean processing plant last year. She had become accustomed to being ignored or quickly dismissed by hiring managers. Like a lot of frustrated Americans, she had nearly given up. Her original story resonated with older job seekers, who shared their own experiences.
For Lee, the sting of rejection gave way to a gnawing fear that she would end up struggling for money until she died.
For much of the past year, more than a quarter of unemployed people have been without a job for at least six months, federal data shows. The search is especially brutal for older people seeking work. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, it is harder for older people to get new jobs in tight labor markets unless they have highly specialized skills.
Hiring nationwide has weakened, and last month, the country actually lost 23,000 jobs. Unemployment remains low, however, in part because so many people are dropping out of the job market.
After her layoff from the soybean plant, Lee anticipated struggling a bit to find work at her age. But she had always managed to land on her feet, surviving the precipitous decline of the textile industry during the early and mid-2000s when she was laid off from Springs Industries after 29 years.
This time, though, dozens of applications and interviews went nowhere. The local gold mine that was ramping up production. The temporary staffing agency that was hiring. An array of municipal jobs. None of them were interested in hiring her, Lee said.
Lee’s $270 weekly unemployment had run out over the winter—under South Carolina law, you can collect unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks. And she had been relying on $830 a month in benefits from her ex-husband, who died of a heart attack in 2020.
Moved by her story, some WSJ readers found Lee and sent her money to help her pay down past debts during her search. Lee said she was stunned and touched by the show of support. “It made such a difference,” she said.
Two jobs she landed in recent months had ended in just days after she suffered health problems and was told by managers she wasn’t a good fit.
“I was ready to give up looking for work. It all just made me feel really unsure of myself,” she said.
Finally, though, a breakthrough: This month, she started her new job as a fiscal specialist for the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department, which helps people with disabilities find jobs.
Her new salary is slightly more than the $17.40 hourly wages she had made at the soybean plant handling invoices and tracking loads. And the money was on par with the jobs she had held at the various textile plants that once dominated this rural stretch of South Carolina.
“I was excited, but I was nervous too,” Lee said about the prospect of a new job. “I hadn’t been working in 16 months. And the name of that position they hired me for—‘fiscal specialist’—that name just scared me!”
Lee was heartened that her new bosses seemed excited to have her. The night before Lee’s first day on Aug. 3, she couldn’t sleep, terrified she would miss her alarm.
“Sweet Jesus, let me wake up on time!” she said to herself.
The first two weeks were exhausting and stressful as she tried to get up to speed on the different data systems the state uses, she said, and was hesitant to bother anyone with too many questions. She worried whether she could truly hack it at her age, and almost fell asleep driving home one day because she was so tired. But the woman training her “had the patience of Job,” Lee said.
At one point, in between training, Lee was assigned to fold up and stack boxes. Supervisors pitched in too.
“It reminded me of the old days when I worked in the packing department,” she said, recalling her job at Springs. “I enjoyed it! Plus, they played the best music, like ‘Sweet Caroline.’ ”
After a few days, Lee started to settle in, proudly recounting how she handled distributing a series of checks on her own when her trainer was out of the office.
“I’ll probably work until I’m 70,” Lee said. “I gotta keep chugging along.”
Most of her new co-workers are far younger, though Lee’s noticed a few who appear to be her contemporaries.
“Anyone who is younger than me, I would tell them, make sure you save money in case something happens like what happened to me,” said Lee, who turns 67 in December. “And if you’re my age, just don’t give up.”
Write to Dan Frosch at dan.frosch@wsj.com