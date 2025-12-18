The $8 billion black market for Venezuelan oil is suddenly closing down
Benoit Faucon , Costas Paris , Shelby Holliday , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Dec 2025, 06:22 pm IST
Summary
About 70% of the country’s oil exports rely on a fleet of sanctioned vessels now being targeted by the U.S. military.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Venezuela has long used the same playbook as Russia and Iran to get around crippling American sanctions on its oil industry, tapping a shadowy fleet of aging vessels to carry crude to customers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story