The ageing protesters trying to topple Washington’s “ego arch”

Atop that cemetery lies the mansion where Robert E. Lee lived before he defected to lead the Confederate army. The direct view between his old stomping ground and the memorial to the man who freed the slaves was a deliberate choice by city planners in the 20th century: a symbol of reunification after the civil war. Mr Trump’s monument-to-me would be a 25-storey obstruction of that sight line. Moreover, the approach to Arlington is meant to be sombre and reflective, not triumphal, as Holly Berkley Fletcher, a historian, noted at the NCPC meeting. A victory arch rather misses the point of memorialising veterans. The reason to honour them is not because they “won” anything but rather because they sacrificed themselves, says Bryan Green, an architectural historian.