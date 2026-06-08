The ageing protesters trying to topple Washington’s “ego arch”

Who says 70 is too old to raise hell? Not Susan Douglas. Boomers like her are the backbone of the resistance to Donald Trump—the median age of No Kings protest organisers is 67. His schemes to remodel the capital keep them busy. Recently her group held a three-day vigil near the site of his planned triumphal arch. They did a “resistance dance” and sang along with a “rapid-response choir”. Then they descended on a meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), a zoning board tasked with reviewing the project, to avail themselves of the opportunity for public comment—and give Mr Trump’s lackeys on the committee an earful.