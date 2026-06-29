The AI boom and geopolitics are rewiring Asia’s oceans

Governments and armed forces in Asia have only recently awoken to the importance of subsea cables. Some of their fears of subterfuge may be overblown; to date, no conclusive evidence has been shared to suggest that the cuts highlighted by Mr Marles are sabotage. But they are right about the vulnerability of these arteries of commerce. And the private firms which build and operate almost all of the world’s subsea cables are not waiting for governments to better secure them. They are increasingly taking steps on their own to avoid Asia’s most contested waters.