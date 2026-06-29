“THE SEABED is a battlefield,” Australia’s defence minister told a room full of admirals and generals in Singapore at the end of May. Richard Marles, citing several subsea cables that have been cut in the Baltic Sea and around Taiwan in recent years, joined 16 of his counterparts in announcing plans to protect the submarine tendrils of the digital world: the nearly 700 communications cables which mostly lie exposed on the floor of the world’s oceans.
The AI boom and geopolitics are rewiring Asia’s oceans
SummaryNew cables between data centres are avoiding China and chokepoints
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