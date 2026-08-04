The U.S. economy keeps putting more eggs in the artificial-intelligence basket.
The AI boom is transforming the American economy beyond recognition
SummaryAI has rapidly become a huge economic factor while affecting everything from capital investment to how much you pay for an iPhone.
The U.S. economy keeps putting more eggs in the artificial-intelligence basket.
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