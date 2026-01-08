The AI frenzy is creating a big problem for consumer electronics

Relief will come slowly. Memory-makers plan to spend about $61bn on capital investment for DRAM this year, a 14% increase on 2025. But new capacity takes as long as two years to come online. Moreover, 60-70% of planned investment is earmarked for HBM, reckons Jukan Choi of Citrini Research, a firm of analysts. Chinese producers, which have become big suppliers of basic DRAM in recent years, are unlikely to plug the gap; they too are focusing on HBM. For now, only an unravelling of the AI boom would ease the shortage. Consumers may soon feel the pain.