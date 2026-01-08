The world’s gadget-makers—who assembled this week in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show—would be forgiven for harbouring mixed feelings about the year ahead. Excitement over the prospect of clever new devices powered by artificial intelligence is as strong as ever. Yet by gobbling up memory chips, which are essential for everything from smartphones and personal computers (PCs) to gaming consoles and cars, AI is creating a supply crunch for electronics-makers.
The AI frenzy is creating a big problem for consumer electronics
SummaryPrices are rocketing for an essential component
The world’s gadget-makers—who assembled this week in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show—would be forgiven for harbouring mixed feelings about the year ahead. Excitement over the prospect of clever new devices powered by artificial intelligence is as strong as ever. Yet by gobbling up memory chips, which are essential for everything from smartphones and personal computers (PCs) to gaming consoles and cars, AI is creating a supply crunch for electronics-makers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More