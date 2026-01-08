The AI frenzy is creating a big problem for consumer electronics

Jeffrey Clarke, chief operating officer of Dell, a manufacturer of computers, has called the situation “the most unprecedented mismatch in demand and supply” he has ever seen. Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone-maker, has warned of delays and rising prices. Analysts predict that prices for PCs could jump by 15-20% in response. IDC, a data firm, reckons that if the situation persists, global smartphone shipments could fall by as much as 5% this year, and PC sales by roughly twice that.