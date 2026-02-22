Artificial intelligence is advancing at startling speed. The latest models can now complete complex, time-eating tasks with little human supervision. This month one of OpenAI’s models helped derive a new result in theoretical physics. No wonder an essay declaring that “Something Big is Happening” and, in recent days, a blog post of a similar tenor, have gone viral.
The AI productivity boom is not here (yet)
SummaryArtificial intelligence is improving fast. Its effect on output, not so much
Artificial intelligence is advancing at startling speed. The latest models can now complete complex, time-eating tasks with little human supervision. This month one of OpenAI’s models helped derive a new result in theoretical physics. No wonder an essay declaring that “Something Big is Happening” and, in recent days, a blog post of a similar tenor, have gone viral.
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