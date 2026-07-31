The AI startup that guaranteed job interviews for people getting a tattoo

Job interviews often require take-home tests, strategy memos, even personality assessments. This one, though, involved permanent ink and needles.
The co-founder of early AI startup LemonLime set off an uproar after offering attendees at a networking party a dare of sorts: anyone who got a company tattoo at the event would get an instant interview.
The idea was to “meet exceptional people, and find out which of them are just as crazy as we are,” Jordan Zietz posted on LinkedIn, adding that he had brought a tattoo artist along for the occasion. “We are bold, we take risks, and we do things that haven’t been done before.”