The AI trade is still strong. Investors have to go along for the ride.
Summary
Investors that want to beat the S&P 500 likely have to stay invested in big tech while looking to make outsize bets elsewhere.
Nearly all of the big tech companies have reported earnings this season, and while stock reactions have been mixed, the overall artificial intelligence trade appears to be intact.
