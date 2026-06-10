MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT—The first thing David Lee and Kassy Yang noticed when they popped into the new lounge in Terminal 1 on Friday wasn’t the robot bartender.
The airport lounges where videogames are more important than drinks
SummarySpaces such as the Portal Lounge give travelers the chance to play everything from “Mario Kart” to “Minecraft” before their flight.
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT—The first thing David Lee and Kassy Yang noticed when they popped into the new lounge in Terminal 1 on Friday wasn’t the robot bartender.
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