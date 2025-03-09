The America-sized hole in Ukraine’s war effort
James Marson , Alistair MacDonald , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 09 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST
SummaryDefenders can hold out against Russians for now, but impact of U.S. weapons and intelligence halt will “cascade and compound” over time.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Russian army was advancing relentlessly in northeastern Ukraine in the summer of 2022 when the U.S. tipped the scales with new weapons and crucial battlefield intelligence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less