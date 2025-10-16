The America v China spat reveals a dangerous dynamic

The hope is that neither side really wants to have a trade war. The world’s two biggest economies depend on each other. Yet that also means they have the ability to inflict grievous harm on each other. America has long had limits on semiconductor exports; China now has more control over rare earths. The threat of mutually assured disruption is hardly a good basis for relations. It is inherently unstable; both China and America have a chokehold, but both are wriggling to break free. The behaviour of each causes its rival to tighten its grip—a cycle that, for now, seems destined to get worse.