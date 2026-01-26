The American city that found itself at war with the US government
Joshua Chaffin , Michelle Hackman , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 26 Jan 2026, 08:28 pm IST
Summary
An escalating showdown between federal and local authorities is playing out on the streets of Minneapolis, making even some Trump supporters uneasy.
MINNEAPOLIS—For months, Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis mayor, felt a growing dread watching the number of federal immigration and Border Patrol agents swell from dozens to hundreds to thousands, all deployed to his city to carry out President Trump’s promise of the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in American history.
