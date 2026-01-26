The American city that found itself at war with the US government

Those fatalities, in a span of little more than two weeks, marked a new and alarming phase in a two-month confrontation between the residents of an American city, carrying phones and whistles, and armed officers of the U.S. government. It has yielded jarring images that, to many outside of Minneapolis, seem from a foreign land—unmarked vehicles of masked men prowling city streets, and the martial scowl of Gregory Bovino, the uniformed lead of Operation Metro Surge, tossing a chemical grenade at protesters.