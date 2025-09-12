The American farmers China is using as a trade-war bargaining chip
Jon Emont , Patrick Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Sept 2025, 06:45 am IST
Summary
Weeks before the harvest, China has ordered no soybeans from the US—as Beijing snubs products to gain an edge.
China has been one of the biggest buyers of American agricultural products in recent years.
