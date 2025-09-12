The American farmers China is using as a trade-war bargaining chip

Starting in the 1990s, American farmers responded to soaring Chinese demand by shifting millions of acres away from crops such as wheat. Soybean acreage in the U.S. grew nearly 40% from 1995 to 2024, according to Agriculture Department data. Seed and pesticide companies, grain traders and railroads have spent billions of dollars creating new varieties of seeds, building plants that crush and process beans into oil and adding rail and port capacity in the Pacific Northwest to ship crops to China, where soy imports have risen 50% over the last decade.