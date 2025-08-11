The American fighting to pry his company back from the Kremlin’s grasp
Thomas Grove , Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Aug 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Summary
Leonid Smirnov built Russia’s biggest canned foods company. With the stroke of a pen, Putin’s government took it over.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
American businessman Leonid Smirnov first got the feeling that something was off when local Russian newspapers began airing rumors that the government was looking at taking over his company, the biggest producer of canned goods in the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story