The American fighting to pry his company back from the Kremlin’s grasp

Smirnov, an American citizen who has a signed copy of “The Art of the Deal" he got from Trump at a reception 30 years ago, has hope that the U.S. president can force Putin’s hand to return ownership of the company. In interviews with Breitbart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said previously that Glavprodukt was going to be a topic of discussion at talks, and Trump said in March he thought Putin would be “generous" on the issue of the company.