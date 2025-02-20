The American who went undercover in Ukraine—for Moscow

As Russian troops poured across Ukraine’s border in the opening hours of the February 2022 invasion, Daniel Martindale pedaled through Kyiv, weighted down with supplies—and a secret.

Riding a scavenged mountain bike, the red-bearded 31-year-old from Indiana was planning to offer his services to Russian troops on the front line.

At first, he didn’t get far. Ukrainian security agents on high alert in Kyiv detained the unusual visitor, letting him continue his ride east the next morning only after deciding he was no saboteur.

It was the beginning of a high-risk descent into espionage and betrayal for the self-described Christian missionary. The journey would land Martindale in Moscow after he worked undercover in eastern Ukraine for more than two years, secretly calling in Russian attacks on Ukrainian troops and border towns.

To Martindale, Russia symbolized the traditional values that he believed his own country had forsaken. “I realized that I want to be in Russia if World War III starts," he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I did not want there to be any chance that I would be fighting on the wrong side."

While his actions may have been extreme, Martindale’s view of Russia as a sanctuary from a Western world he believed had lost its way underscores a shift among some American ultraconservatives. Once deriding Russia for its chaos and venality, they now idealize it as the one major power willing to oppose the U.S. and its allies, while arguing that the West provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin into attacking Ukraine.

This worldview migrated from the fringe this week as the Trump administration opened bilateral talks with Russia in Riyadh Tuesday, putting a dramatic end to three years of diplomatic isolation for Moscow and opening a yawning rift with Ukraine. At a news conference, President Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for starting the war and failing to pursue a peace deal.

When Zelensky shot back that Trump was parroting a Russian propaganda narrative, Trump took to social media to call his counterpart a “dictator" whose country had stolen U.S. aid. This about-face from the White House, casting Russia as a partner for peace, was celebrated across far-right media channels.

Putin’s outreach

Moscow has cultivated Western conservatives like Martindale in recent years, presenting itself as an ideological ally to Americans disaffected with their own country.

In August, Putin established a temporary-residency visa for anyone who opposes the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda" in their countries and shares “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values." According to Russian state statistics, nearly 5,000 Westerners have received temporary residency in the country since the beginning of 2022, a sharp increase over preceding decades.

A new “Welcome to Russia" office has been set up to help clear their path to a new life and showcase Western families that have emigrated to the country. The effort is headed by Russian parliamentarian Maria Butina, who was convicted in U.S. federal court of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in 2018.

“There is a place in this world where you can live traditional family values, like your best vision of 1950s America," said Joseph Rose, a YouTuber from Florida who moved to Russia in 2022 and lives in Moscow with his wife and four children. “That place exists right now, and it’s here in Russia."

‘Homesick’

Daniel Martindale grew up riding tractors on farms in upstate New York and Indiana. His parents, Jim and Sandy, instilled in their seven children a deep suspicion of the U.S. government over policies they believed were “defiling" the country. Dan was home-schooled with his siblings, and started classes with a prayer.

In 2001, the family moved to rural China after Jim Martindale began working with a Christian missionary group that helped refugees from North Korea. He took a job building a dairy farm to employ the refugees near the city of Hunchun, wedged between North Korea and Russia, he said.

Living in China enabled the American family to pursue their interest in working the soil while preaching the Gospel—a life they call “marketplace evangelism."

They befriended a neighbor who said he had been a Russian military-intelligence officer. The former spy and his wife took the Martindales over the border into Russia’s Far East and extolled the country’s supposed support of Christian values and the purity of its agriculture.

They showed the American family abandoned collective farms with vast tracts of land near the port city of Vladivostok, which they said could be leased for 25 cents an acre. The experience sparked in Dan Martindale a deep attraction to Russia.

Even after the family returned to Indiana, “his heart was in Russia," his father said. “And his goal was to live there, marry a good Russian woman, and farm."

Martindale says he went through a transformation watching the 2005 documentary “Loose Change," which claimed falsely that Washington was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq left him even more disillusioned with his country.

“Washington is my enemy," he later wrote in a blog post. “They literally are at war with their own citizens since 2001."

He studied mechanical engineering and worked with his father selling farm equipment. After saving up for years, Dan took the step he had long dreamed of and moved to Russia in 2018. Returning to the Far East, he studied Russian in Vladivostok and taught English in his spare time.

Four years earlier, the Kremlin had annexed Crimea and fomented a war in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Eight time zones away, Martindale immersed himself in local life.

A year into Martindale’s stay, Russian authorities deported him for violating labor laws for foreign students and banned him from returning for five years, according to his father. “That was heartbreaking, honestly," Martindale said.

Desperate to find a way to return, he enrolled in 2020 at a veterinarian school in Belarus but was turned away by authorities at an airport in Minsk. He moved to southern Poland, teaching English and living in a church at the invitation of priests during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was homesick “not for the USA, but for Russia," he wrote on a blog years later. When Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border in early 2022, he decided to act.

Crossing over

After finding a mountain bike in a trash heap near Krakow, Martindale crossed the Ukrainian border in early February 2022. He rode against a flow of Ukrainians fleeing their country on foot, some carrying no more than a change of clothes.

Daniel told people he encountered that he was on a Christian mission. From Lviv, near Ukraine’s western border, Martindale hitched a ride to Kyiv.

As the car approached the Ukrainian capital, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was just beginning.

Tank columns poured south from Belarus. Russian attack helicopters landed commandos at a military airfield near Kyiv, igniting a battle for its control. Paratroopers jumped into the capital’s outskirts, where Ukrainian forces decimated them. In Moscow, military commanders watched their plans to seize Kyiv crumble, auguring a protracted war.

Martindale contacted Russian forces by phone via an account on the Telegram messaging app that was meant to lure Ukrainian soldiers to surrender.

“I asked them for an opportunity to meet up with Russian troops," he said in an interview. “They encouraged me to travel east further. And so that’s what I did."

At night, Ukrainian air defense batteries launched missiles at incoming barrages, raining debris on residential buildings and setting them alight. Civilian casualties mounted. By day, Martindale pedaled his bike eastward, wearing several coats and pairs of pants against the cold and carrying homemade peanut butter treats to share with future hosts.

On the road, he read Russian-language social-media postings and spoke with locals who crossed his path. Martindale came to believe that the U.S. had financed Ukraine’s split from Russia and that Kyiv had no right to subdue its breakaway regions.

“Washington is pushing every button it can to make the Russian people angry," he later wrote.

Martindale justified mounting evidence of Russian atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians, reasoning that the Kremlin was “dealing with criminals that have to be dealt with."

He arrived in eastern Ukraine after a nearly two-month journey by bike, train and car. Martindale was closer than ever to Russian-controlled territory, but as a citizen of a country that opposed Moscow, he would have to earn his way across to their side of the war.

A village named ‘Epiphany’

He moved into a single-story home in a Ukrainian-held village 30 miles west of Donetsk. The house was made of brick and cinder block, with insulating straw. In a small barn in the back, Martindale accumulated a menagerie of chickens, ducks, goats, and a trio of cows left behind by fleeing Ukrainians.

The name of the village, Bohoyavlenka, translated roughly to “epiphany," and Martindale felt called to live there, he said, in “one of those religious moments."

At times, the village was less than 10 miles from the front line, close enough to hear artillery fire. Martindale recycled a neighbor’s discarded dog tag, embossed his name and blood type, and wore it on a chain around his neck.

In his yard, he planted carrots, sweet potatoes and corn. He bought eggs from one villager, milk from another. He helped gather and distribute firewood and repair roofs damaged by Russian shelling. Locals who invited Martindale to birthday and holiday celebrations speculated that he was an international observer of the war or a mercenary gathering intelligence, he said.

They weren’t far off.

Martindale was tracking Ukrainian troop movements and positions, including the location of a brigade command-and-control center, and transmitting the information to his Russian contacts.

“I had no clear idea about whether the intelligence I relayed was useful or not," he later wrote.

His parents shipped medical supplies from Indiana, along with prayer books in Ukrainian and Russian. The village had no church, and Sandy Martindale encouraged her son by texting him passages from “They Knew Their God," a book about Christians who had endured ordeals for their faith. He sent back videos of his farmwork and his efforts to aid elderly neighbors.

His parents were unaware of his espionage, they said in an interview with the Journal, though they shared their son’s view that Russia was fighting a just war. Jim Martindale said he believed that the Central Intelligence Agency had “orchestrated regime change" in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “a paid actor."

Alone in his house at night, Martindale watched the news on Russian state TV and prayed aloud to aid the fight against Ukraine and protect Russian troops.

When a battalion of Ukrainian troops billeted in Bohoyavlenka, a pair of medics moved in with Martindale, testing his ability to conceal his espionage and allegiance.

“My Russian self had to die and be buried for a while," he later wrote. “I had to be careful about my every word and facial expression."

In the evenings, he recited the Lord’s Prayer in Ukrainian with the medics, whose wariness abated with time.

“They had a bad habit of telling me things that were useful for Russian intelligence," Martindale wrote.

A lengthy struggle for the village of Vuhledar began in mid-2022 and later spilled over into Bohoyavlenka, which was struck repeatedly by GRAD missiles. Blasts shook Martindale’s house, jolting him awake in the middle of the night. A direct hit on a school near Martindale killed a number of soldiers.

When the Ukrainians struck back, they pounded Russian positions with artillery supplied by the U.S., infuriating Martindale.

“What the Ukrainian army was doing, killing Russian troops, was unpleasant," Martindale said. “But the fact that it had come from my country made it all the more bitter."

He responded by constructing a homemade bomb, intending to use it against one of the U.S.-made Ukrainian artillery pieces. But as he attempted to assemble the components using explosives he had collected from Ukrainian firing positions, he instead ignited a fire in his house. The village fire brigade rushed to his aid and extinguished the blaze.

The longer he remained in Bohoyavlenka, the more suspicion he aroused. An agitated Ukrainian soldier with a rifle arrived at Martindale’s house one afternoon, claiming that the American helped Russian forces carry out strikes on military positions. Martindale’s neighbors defended him, “saving my life," he later wrote.

After two years of sending intelligence to his Russian handlers, Martindale’s phone was failing last summer. His contacts dropped him a new one from a drone.

His family in Indiana monitored the progress of the war online as the front line neared Martindale’s village. “He couldn’t go to Russia, but it appears that Russia is coming to him," his brother Christian joked, according to his father.

After helping residents evacuate Bohoyavlenka as advancing Russian troops neared the village last fall, he stayed behind. In late October, he received a message to prepare for extraction.

He freed his animals and texted the Russians a photo of his house. Following their instructions, he huddled in his basement, living on canned meat and dried bread.

Four days later, Russian troops poured into Bohoyavlenka, and Martindale heard someone call out his name. Emerging from the basement, he found Russian soldiers in his yard.

They led him out of the village and into Russian-held territory.

A new life

Under escort, Martindale moved southeast in the direction of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, he said, and spent the night in a hotel before taking a lie-detector test. He felt like a prisoner, he said, someone to be exchanged for a high-value Russian captive in Ukrainian custody.

“I was prepared for that," he said. “That kind of ending."

His minders installed Martindale in an apartment in a location he has declined to share. In early November, he was dispatched to Moscow, catching glimpses of the capital through the window of a car.

In a press conference there, a state-media representative introduced Martindale to reporters, confirming him as a spy for the Kremlin. Holding up his battered and burned U.S. passport, Martindale said he was ready to trade it for a Russian one “yesterday."

His family watched the event on a YouTube streaming channel. It was their first glimpse of him since he had left Bohoyavlenka. They were unaware that Daniel had been spying for Russia, yet they weren’t surprised. “He had announced to us many years ago that his goal was to live out his life in Russia," Jim Martindale said.

They say they share his dark and suspicious view of the U.S. government, and his belief that without the support of U.S. intelligence services, Ukraine wouldn’t exist. “There is no such thing as Ukrainian," his father says.

Martindale has been sharing his views on the war and his role in it on social-media channels under the name “Shepherd at War." He worries Trump won’t be hard enough on Ukraine as the peace talks proceed. “Kiev must be brought to its knees," he posted on Feb. 16. “If Washington wants a deal, let them gather up the criminals from Kiev and fly them to Moscow for trial."

But the dream of returning to Russia’s Far East and living on a farm has eluded Martindale so far. While he has secured temporary political asylum, allowing him to apply for Russian citizenship, he said he has been told the decision can take two years.

For now, he said he lives under the close watch of a security detail and is told where he can and can’t go. “I’m not 100% a free man," he said.

Write to Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@wsj.com and Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@wsj.com