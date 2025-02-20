The American who went undercover in Ukraine—for Moscow
Brett Forrest , Vera Bergengruen , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 20 Feb 2025, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryDaniel Martindale’s decision to become a spy comes amid a growing ultraconservative embrace of Russian values.
As Russian troops poured across Ukraine’s border in the opening hours of the February 2022 invasion, Daniel Martindale pedaled through Kyiv, weighted down with supplies—and a secret.
