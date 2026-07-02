SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.
The Anthropic Fable ban is over. The battle over how to tame AI has just begun.
SummaryWashington’s move to unblock Anthropic’s model underscores America’s divisions over how to regulate cutting-edge technology.
SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.
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