The Anthropic Fable ban is over. The battle over how to tame AI has just begun.

SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.
SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.
It was just hours after the Trump administration on Tuesday said it was lifting its weekslong export ban on Anthropic’s powerful artificial-intelligence model dubbed Fable. But the reversal had done little to ease Slack’s fears about government control over AI.
It was just hours after the Trump administration on Tuesday said it was lifting its weekslong export ban on Anthropic’s powerful artificial-intelligence model dubbed Fable. But the reversal had done little to ease Slack’s fears about government control over AI.
He told a crowd of roughly 50 tech workers at a rally Tuesday evening called “Freedom of Intelligence” that the saga confirmed his worries: The government could, and would, gatekeep access to AI models. “That is a dangerous precedent to have set,” said Slack, chief executive of AI-agent startup Amp.
Yes, the Fable ban may be over. But America’s debate over the degree to which the federal government should control access to cutting-edge AI tools is just heating up.