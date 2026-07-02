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The Anthropic Fable ban is over. The battle over how to tame AI has just begun.

Sam SchechnerMeghan BobrowskyAmrith Ramkumar, WSJ
4 min read2 Jul 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Summary

Washington’s move to unblock Anthropic’s model underscores America’s divisions over how to regulate cutting-edge technology.

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SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.

SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.

It was just hours after the Trump administration on Tuesday said it was lifting its weekslong export ban on Anthropic’s powerful artificial-intelligence model dubbed Fable. But the reversal had done little to ease Slack’s fears about government control over AI.

It was just hours after the Trump administration on Tuesday said it was lifting its weekslong export ban on Anthropic’s powerful artificial-intelligence model dubbed Fable. But the reversal had done little to ease Slack’s fears about government control over AI.

He told a crowd of roughly 50 tech workers at a rally Tuesday evening called “Freedom of Intelligence” that the saga confirmed his worries: The government could, and would, gatekeep access to AI models. “That is a dangerous precedent to have set,” said Slack, chief executive of AI-agent startup Amp.

Yes, the Fable ban may be over. But America’s debate over the degree to which the federal government should control access to cutting-edge AI tools is just heating up.

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HomeGlobalThe Anthropic Fable ban is over. The battle over how to tame AI has just begun.

The Anthropic Fable ban is over. The battle over how to tame AI has just begun.

Sam SchechnerMeghan BobrowskyAmrith Ramkumar, WSJ
4 min read2 Jul 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Summary

Washington’s move to unblock Anthropic’s model underscores America’s divisions over how to regulate cutting-edge technology.

Gift this article

SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.

SAN FRANCISCO—Like much of the tech world, startup founder Quinn Slack was riled up.

It was just hours after the Trump administration on Tuesday said it was lifting its weekslong export ban on Anthropic’s powerful artificial-intelligence model dubbed Fable. But the reversal had done little to ease Slack’s fears about government control over AI.

It was just hours after the Trump administration on Tuesday said it was lifting its weekslong export ban on Anthropic’s powerful artificial-intelligence model dubbed Fable. But the reversal had done little to ease Slack’s fears about government control over AI.

He told a crowd of roughly 50 tech workers at a rally Tuesday evening called “Freedom of Intelligence” that the saga confirmed his worries: The government could, and would, gatekeep access to AI models. “That is a dangerous precedent to have set,” said Slack, chief executive of AI-agent startup Amp.

Yes, the Fable ban may be over. But America’s debate over the degree to which the federal government should control access to cutting-edge AI tools is just heating up.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Anthropic Fable ban is over. The battle over how to tame AI has just begun.
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