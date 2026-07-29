The anti-abortion crusade’s new fight

So far legal challenges have been slow to progress. Louisiana has tried to extradite doctors from New York and California, but both requests have been blocked by the states’ Democratic governors, who refused to sign warrants. Ken Paxton, Texas’s attorney-general, who is running for the Senate, also sued a New York doctor, unsuccessfully. Although a case against shield laws is expected to escalate eventually to the Supreme Court, “some of [the cases] have just been caught in the traps that shield law has designed,” says Greer Donley, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh and one of the “proud” architects of the laws. For example, the constitution’s extradition clause was written to apply to fugitives who fled from one state to another, not to a local travelling no further than a nearby post office.