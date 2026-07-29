The anti-abortion crusade’s new fight

ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVISTS once longed for the circumstances of 2026. Republicans control the Senate, House and White House. The Supreme Court is controlled by conservative justices and has overturned Roe v Wade, which had enshrined the right to abortion. Yet there are now more abortions in America than when Roe stood, as a rising number of women have abortions by pills received by post. Allowing women to choose an abortion, particularly early in a pregnancy, is consistently popular with voters.