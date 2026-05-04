The antiabortion movement is turning on Trump

They hoped that the administration would roll back Biden-era rules allowing the abortion pill, mifepristone, to be prescribed online and shipped through the mail. The regulations have allowed clinicians in states with liberal abortion laws, such as New York, to prescribe and send pills to women in states with strict abortion bans, such as Mississippi. The Food and Drug Administration has instead left those rules intact. Under Makary’s leadership, the agency approved a new generic version of the drug last fall, and has yet to produce a promised safety study of the pill.