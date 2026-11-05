The Apple supply chain faces its biggest test yet

Ever since Cook took over Apple’s manufacturing chain, Apple has run an incredibly lean operation, especially considering it’s a company that sold a billion dollars a day in devices during fiscal year 2026, which just ended. Apple’s strategy has been to insulate itself from the cyclical nature of chip production by loading up when prices are bottoming, and let that inventory keep its cost-of-goods-sold (COGS) low later on. This has worked out splendidly, most recently in the brutal crash in memory prices in 2022 to 2023.