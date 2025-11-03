The Arab world’s last militant leader is elusive and defiant
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 03 Nov 2025, 06:24 pm IST
Summary
Israel has battered its enemy commanders into submission except one: Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, a secrecy-obsessed fighter whose followers believe he is anointed by God.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Over the past two years, Israel has systematically killed off or hobbled the leaders of its most-powerful enemies: Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. Yet it hasn’t been able to neutralize one, whose unrelenting resistance has made him, in the eyes of supporters, the last militant leader still fighting in the Middle East.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story