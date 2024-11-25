The architects of Bidenomics are in denial
SummaryDemocrats still refuse to admit that their policies caused inflation—and cost them the election.
Election defeats are never easy to accept, but the Bidenomics rear-guard action now underway among Democratic economists takes the denial stage of grief to a whole new level. The argument is two-fold: What the Biden Administration did worked fine, and if you didn’t like it, the next Trump Administration will be worse. Voters didn’t believe it, and neither should Democratic politicians.