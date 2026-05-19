The art of war, Elon Musk edition: how to lose a lawsuit and still claim victory

“I want to want to be an engineer. But I think now is a crazy shot to be the one in charge and to step up to the challenge,” Greg Brockman, OpenAI president and co-founder, wrote in a private journal in the early years of OpenAI. His unfiltered thoughts came as he contemplated pushing Musk out and the financial windfall that might come. “Financially what will take me to $1B?” he asked.