The art of war, Elon Musk edition: how to lose a lawsuit and still claim victory

Elon won.
Well, technically, he didn’t. A jury on Monday sided with Sam Altman and OpenAI, and their arguments that the statute of limitations had run out for Elon Musk to bring his whole “stole-a-charity” claims against his former AI lab partner-turned-corporate rival. And the case was dismissed.
I’m not saying Altman won on a technicality—though Musk’s side might have you believe that.
Rather, Musk won in the court of public opinion. He used his incredibly powerful megaphone to question the integrity of a rival with whom he is locked in fierce competition for investors, talent and customers during a historic tech boom.
The bitter taste of the “Scam Altman” moniker is going to linger, no matter how exciting the court victory was. Call it “The Art of War: Elon Musk Edition.”