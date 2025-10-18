The attempted assassination of a Russian dissident is foiled in France
Summary
The alleged plot targeted Vladimir Osechkin, a human-rights activist in exile and a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
PARIS—Authorities detained four men suspected of preparing a plot targeting a Russian dissident living in France, antiterrorism prosecutors said on Friday
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story