‘One Iranian Miscalculation After Another.” That was our headline on June 13, 2025, the first of the 12 days of war that sent Iran’s regime into a tailspin. The initial take-away from Thursday’s nuclear negotiations in Geneva is that the regime isn’t done miscalculating.
The Ayatollah is choosing war
SummaryIran’s regime refuses to compromise on missiles or its nuclear program.
‘One Iranian Miscalculation After Another.” That was our headline on June 13, 2025, the first of the 12 days of war that sent Iran’s regime into a tailspin. The initial take-away from Thursday’s nuclear negotiations in Geneva is that the regime isn’t done miscalculating.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More