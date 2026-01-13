The battle over who runs the Panama Canal Ports is about to be decided
Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jan 2026, 04:28 pm IST
The Panamanian Supreme Court is winding up deliberations in a lawsuit that could void a Chinese company’s license to operate the ports and hand President Trump a win.
PANAMA CITY—The Supreme Court of Panama is winding up deliberations that will decide whether a Hong Kong company can run two ports at either end of the Panama Canal, a decision closely watched in Washington and Beijing.
